Eskom says Makwana won't be interim CEO after De Ruyter resignation

Andre de Ruyter resigned from the top position on Wednesday amid stage five and six power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has dismissed reports that board chairperson, Mpho Makwana, will take over as the interim CEO following the resignation of Andre de Ruyter.

De Ruyter resigned from the top position on Wednesday amid stage five and six power cuts.

The power utility said, however, the De Ruyter had agreed to stay on beyond his 30-day notice period while it searched for a suitably qualified candidate to replace him.

In a statement, Eskom said that De Ruyter had agreed to stay on at Eskom until 31 March next year.

De Ruyter’s term has been tumultuous and has seen the country experience its worst power outages since load shedding started over 15 years ago.

Despite this, those in De Ruyter’s corner have thanked him for his service.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that De Ruyter had demonstrated resilience in a difficult job.

Business Unity South Africa has described De Ruyter’s exit as a major blow to the country’s efforts in resolving the energy supply crisis.

At the same time, De Ruyter, who was appointed in 2019, said that it had been an honour and privilege to serve at the helm of the power utility.