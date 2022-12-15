Eskom executives deny that De Ruyter was pushed out of CEO position

De Ruyter's resignation letter was leaked to the media on Wednesday after he wrote to the board earlier in the week.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana denied there was any bad blood between the other top officials at the power utility and outgoing CEO André de Ruyter.

While executives at the power utility admitted that De Ruyter contended with a number of financial and operational issues, they denied that ulterior motives led to his resignation.

Makwana said their relations with De Ruyter were cordial: "As a board, we have enjoyed working with Mr De Ruyter."

De Ruyter faced a tongue-lashing last week from the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, who accused him of plotting to overthrow the state

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, hit back at Mantashe: "It is absolutely unfair and uncalled for.”

De Ruyter will stay on as Eskom’s CEO until March 2023 while Eskom looks to find a suitable candidate to replace him.