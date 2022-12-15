EFF welcomes De Ruyter's exit; energy expert fears further disarray at Eskom

Andre de Ruyter’s resignation as Eskom CEO has received a mixed reaction from civil society and political parties and labour unions.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has welcomed what it calls the “long overdue” resignation of Andre de Ruyter as Eskom CEO.

It said that he had collapsed the entity during his tenure.

But the official opposition, the Democratic Alliance (DA) differed, saying that De Ruyter was sacrificed by the African National Congress (ANC) through its factions while also singling out Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe as the main culprit.

The EFF, which has been calling for De Ruyter’s removal for months, said that he was never qualified to lead the power utility.

It said that his appointment was imposed by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The party added that under De Ruyter’s stewardship, South Africa suffered the most devastating power cuts that continued to “suffocate” the economy.

But DA public enterprises spokesperson, Galeb Cachalia, has condemned De Ruyter’s resignation, saying that he was forced out by ANC factional politics.

"he has been sacrificed at the altar of disgusting politics with no particular regard for the future of this country in terms of blackouts," Cachalia said.

Cachalia also called for a state of disaster to be declared around Eskom, which would be governed independently by a panel of experts that should also include the now-former CEO.

FURTHER DISARRAY

The Western Cape government said that South Africa's energy problems would only get worse.

The province's premier, Alan Winde, said that De Ruyter's resignation was as a result of a lack of support from the national government.

"I'm really concerned that we have interrupted leadership and instability and that does not bode well for next year's economic provision of electricity for our country," Winde said.

Meanwhile, some energy experts have suggested that De Ruyter's resignation would plunge the power utility into further disarray.

De Ruyter's resignation comes at a time when the country is facing its worst bout of power cuts, with several weeks of uninterrupted power cuts.

He's not the only top official to leave the embattled power utility this year, raising some concerns about the future of the state-owned company.

Energy expert Chris Yelland said that while he believed that De Ruyter's resignation was the right move, he said that Eskom was not out of the woods.

"Eskom cannot be returned to its former glory as some people dream about."

Yelland said that the new executive team would still have to contend with aging infrastructure and corruption, painting a dire picture for the power utility.

"The thing is that a new team will be faced with exactly the same problems as the old team."