Cricket great Flintoff 'lucky to be alive' after 'Top Gear' accident

Flintoff was hurt at the 'Top Gear' test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, southern England, with the BBC confirming he was taken to hospital for treatment.

LONDON - England cricket legend Andrew Flintoff is "lucky to be alive" after he was injured in an accident while filming the popular BBC television show Top Gear.

Flintoff was hurt at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, southern England, with the BBC confirming he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Flintoff's 16-year-old son Corey told the Daily Mail that his father was fortunate to have survived the incident.

"He's OK. I'm not too sure what happened but he is lucky to be alive," he said.

"It was a pretty nasty crash. It is shocking. We are all shocked but just hope he's going to be OK."

Flintoff, a celebrated all-rounder better known as "Freddie", played 79 Tests and 148 one-day internationals for England before retiring from cricket aged 32.

The 45-year-old has gone on to have a successful career in television, including co-presenting the hit motoring show Top Gear.

During his cricket career, Flintoff played a pivotal role in England winning the Ashes in 2005 and 2009.

It was his influential performances during the unforgettable Test series victory against Australia in 2005 that transformed Flintoff into one of the sport's biggest stars.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain, said the current national team, at present on tour in Pakistan, had been keeping Flintoff in their thoughts since the accident.

"We have been following it out here and trying to get in touch with Freddie's agent and people around Freddie," Hussain told Sky Sports News.

"The England team are in their team room and they're a little bit concerned. Fingers crossed that Freddie is OK. He is a larger than life character. Hopefully good news will follow."