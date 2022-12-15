CoCT zoning in on beach safety and drunk driving this festive season

Authorities have warned that law enforcement officers will be out in full force over the holidays with a strong focus on beach safety.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says nearly 4 000 litres of alcohol have been confiscated from beaches since the start of October.

Mayoral Committee member for Safety and Security, JP Smith says they'll focus on drunk driving and maintain increased visibility around shopping centres.

"We do need to reiterate the words of caution that accompany this time of the year, because based on behaviour and statistics, it does appear that many people don't know or simply ignore the advice. The City has all hands on deck to make this a safer festive for everyone, but it's a collective responsibility and we do ask that individuals take accountability."