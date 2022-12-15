CoCT warns of water restrictions if power cuts get worse
The metro is already urging residents and businesses to reduce water usage, as power cuts are affecting water supply.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has warned that it may be forced to implement water restrictions if power cuts escalate.
The metro is already urging residents and businesses to reduce water usage, as power cuts are affecting water supply.
The City of Cape Town said that if residents and businesses reduced water usage to 850 litres a day, they could help reduce the negative impact the power cuts had on water supply operations.
Higher, prolonged stages of load-shedding are affecting Cape Towns water supply operations due to factors beyond the Citys control, despite the Citys contingency measures. Using less water will help this situation.City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) December 14, 2022
Read more: https://t.co/UsqNhVi8nD#CTNews pic.twitter.com/HZFwYwwSHg
The metro said that water treatment plants utilised stand-by generators that have a reduced operational capacity.
Heavy blackouts also prevented the city from filling up reservoirs timeously.
It further warned that if the power cuts got worse, it will also be forced to implement water restrictions.
The city said that currently the watering of plants was only allowed before 9am in the morning and after 6pm in the evening.