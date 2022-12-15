CoCT warns of water restrictions if power cuts get worse

The metro is already urging residents and businesses to reduce water usage, as power cuts are affecting water supply.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has warned that it may be forced to implement water restrictions if power cuts escalate.

The City of Cape Town said that if residents and businesses reduced water usage to 850 litres a day, they could help reduce the negative impact the power cuts had on water supply operations.