CHRISPIN PHIRI: Dear ANC conference delegate, price or prize?

OPINION

Congratulations on obtaining a mandate from your branch to carry its aspirations at the 55th National Conference of Africa’s oldest liberation movement.

Your face may not be seen, nor will your name be known -beyond the confines of organisational structures and conference halls, but on the last day of the conference, your actions and decisions would have shaped many decisions and resolutions – whose impact will be watched by many and will need to stand the test of time.

Going into this conference, each one of us has to ask ourselves; ‘Do I have a price for which I am willing to forsake the prize? Or have I firmly chosen the prize and not set a price at which my political conscience and morality can be traded?’

There is a very fascinating moment in the life of a conference, where the saying, 'amandla asemasbeni' - organisational power vests in the branches is given real meaning. It’s the moment that comes after all the tone-setting pomp, fanfare, energy and buzz of the first day is done and dusted, the organisational reports of our executive tabled and discussed, the outgoing leadership dissolved.

That moment is when the branches have an opportunity to remake, renew and remould the organisation, to make the organisation that which we want it to be.

From that moment on, every decision made has the potential to bind the organisation and can only be reviewed five years later.

If you have set a price on your political conscience, you will name it and chase it through our conference. It will not bother you that South Africa has a population of 60,6 million, of which 42, 7 million are below the age of 40 - that is 70% of our population.

That a considerable number of this youthful bulge of our population may not be adequately and meaningfully represented in both ANC top leadership structures and in corporate boardrooms will not give you pause for reflection, if you are price-oriented.

In fact, even the ANC itself has no discernible succession plan, but this will not bother you because your price matters more than the fact that a new ANC - with younger, energetic, skilled and idea-laden people at its core, is the only realistic way to entrench and sustain the renewal programme.

Society will be looking at this conference with a number of questions, such as:

Is the ANC truly still a non-racial movement, and how does it reflect that?



What innovative solutions has the governing party adopted to solve the load shedding crisis?



Our quality of life is constantly under threat because of criminals who perpetually lurk in our communities even in broad daylight, with impunity. Is our criminal justice system functioning effectively?



The movement at local government level is in such disarray that established businesses are engaging in localised capital flight in dysfunctional municipalities.



How do we ensure a capable developmental state at local government level?



Corruption and state capture have set the country back by at least a decade, if not two, in terms of where we would be developmentally, but for these scourges. Will the ANC stay the course of stemming that tide or will it waiver at the crucial moment of testing its resolve in this fight?



These are but some of the many difficult questions we need to answer.



Whilst you are at the conference, bear in mind that some parts of the country will be plunged into darkness and Eskom will release yet another statement that will speak to yet another plant breaking down due to aging infrastructure or being sabotaged. Some of the country’s State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) have gone from being the envy of the world to not being able to pay salaries. Indications are there that this is a consequence of mismanagement by some comrades, some of whom we hold in high esteem. Should we continue to do so and reward them by re-electing them into the National Executive Committee (NEC)? Or do we say enough is enough and pass the baton to other capable and skilled comrades?

Climate change continues to sweep across the country with deeply disruptive and deadly effects. The balance between adequately powering our economy on the one hand, and on the other, reducing the greenhouse gases that contribute directly to the climate-change-related devastation we’ve seen in recent days, requires astute navigation. Our country, despite its massive mineral endowments, remains the most unequal society in the world.

The cities and metros, which we have been mandated to transform, have become dilapidated and are cesspools of petty and organised crime.

Is a coalition framework the only response we can produce to help us transform our towns and cities from what is, by an objective assessment, a result of poor deployments at a local government level? In other words, are these coalition arrangements, warts and all, a fait accompli or do we have the wherewithal amongst us to convince and enthuse the electorate to keep their faith in the ANC for decisive and transformative governance? Are we deploying our best and most capable comrades to local government or are we using local government as a political prize to reward those we want?

Are we thinking innovatively about the economy and alleviating unemployment? Should we not introduce an enabling framework to ensure that retail malls and supermarkets that are township-based partner with local township-based enterprises, including the sourcing of some of the products and services from local township-based producers, service providers, and manufacturers? Are we creating sufficient opportunities for budding entrepreneurs and small businesses to flourish?

That a nation with a population of 42,7 million people below the age of 40 does not have the skills profile to change the trajectory of its economy is a jarring anomaly. Why do we have university graduates without jobs? South Africa’s greatest asset is its people and we are not harnessing their full potential.

All indications point to a society that is beginning to reject the organisation – an organisation which was our inheritance from Oliver Tambo and other great stalwarts and was once considered the world’s leading liberation movement. We cannot continue to rely on the historical goodwill and loyalty of the electorate to keep the ANC in power.

Will you be able to ask your fellow delegates whether we squandered our inheritance? Should you be eligible to join the branch of the ANC in the afterlife, how would you justify your role in a period where the stench of corruption and crass material entitlement has engulfed the ANC, and almost strangled society?

When we’ve earnestly dedicated our energies, time, skills, talents, and moral rectitude over the coming days, towards filling in the answers to all the vexing questions I tease out above, we will attain the prize. The prize, I propose will come in a renewed vote of confidence by the people of South Africa that we remain their chosen vehicle towards a transformed, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous, sustainable, modern nation.

If you are a price setter, these questions will not really bother you, because your eye is on the price and not the prize. You may not be thinking about some of these things, you may be planning your December holiday and how you will escape Januworry because your pockets will be well endowed.

But the real price may very well produce an organisation that gets rejected by society in 2024.



The prize is finding a way to ensure that we implement policies that restructure our economy such that we reduce unemployment and inequality, grow the economy, and literally and figuratively keep the lights on.

The prize is finding a way to rejuvenate branches so that our branches do not just exist for municipal elections and conferences, but to meaningfully resolve societal issues at a micro-level, community by community, street by street, school by school.

The prize is building a meritocratic and ethical organisation, an organisation which can lead and inspire.

Chrispin Phiri is the spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services.