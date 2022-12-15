Arthur Fraser accuses Zondo Inquiry of collusion in order to implicate him

Arthur Fraser on Wednesday filed papers in the Pretoria High Court, asking for the commission’s reports to be reviewed and set aside or, alternatively, for all the findings and recommendations relating to him to be chucked out.

JOHANNESBURG - Former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general, Arthur Fraser, has accused the state capture commission of inquiry of “colluding with other organs of state” to implicate him.

Fraser on Wednesday filed papers in the Pretoria High Court, asking for the commission’s reports to be reviewed and set aside or, alternatively, for all the findings and recommendations relating to him to be chucked out.

The recommendations include that the country’s law enforcement agencies re-open a criminal investigation into Fraser over his involvement in the Principal Agent Network Programme.

Fraser argues, though, that he wasn’t given an opportunity to appear before the commission and that this represents a violation of the audi alteram partem principle, which requires that all sides be heard.

Arthur Fraser maintains that in truth, state capture commission chair, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, and evidence leader Paul Pretorius couldn’t “afford” to hear him because he would have “exposed the real puppet masters behind the commission”.

And this, he argues, constitutes bias or, at the very least, creates a reasonable apprehension of bias from his point of view.

He further argues that the commission’s failure to declassify documents he had said he needed to testify like it did for other witnesses, demonstrates its prejudice against him.

He insists that the report is “riddled with factual and legal inaccuracies” and that these could have been avoided had he been able to say his piece.

And he even goes as far as accusing the commission of “colluding with other organs of state” to implicate him and or withhold evidence that he says “would have gone against the narrative the chairperson sought to propagate”.