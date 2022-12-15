ANC loses control of Ditsobotla, EFF official opposition

The ANC only managed to garner 39 percent of the votes following Wednesday's by-elections, down from the 51 percent it received after the November local government elections.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has lost control of the Ditsobotla local municipality in the North West - after being at the helm since the first municipal elections in 2000.

All 20 wards were being contested in the by-elections after the ANC-run council was dissolved by parliament in September this year due to massive breaches of non-compliance.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have gained more support as compared to the November polls, going from 15 percent of the votes in the municipality to 26 percent - cementing its place as the official opposition party.

EFF North West secretary - Justice Dabampe said the people of Ditsobotla have sent out a strong message that they are tired of the ANC.

"It goes to show that the people of Ditsobotla want land and jobs now, the people of Ditsobotla want quality services, the people no longer have confidence in the ruling ANC," said Dabampe.

Dabampe added that coalition talks will be taking place at a national level.

"But we can confirm with utmost certainty that should we go into any coalition, we're going into coalition with the people of Ditsobotla."

A council meeting is expected to be convened during the course of next week.