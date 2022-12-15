Activist challenges SA legislation on identifying alleged rapists, sex offenders

Currently, Section 154 (2) (b) of the Criminal Procedure Act makes it a crime to publish the names of persons who’ve been charged with rape or other sexual offences until they’ve tendered their pleas.

JOHANNESBURG - A Cape Town activist launched a potentially game-changing legal challenge to the Criminal Procedure Act that could pave the way for rape accused to be publicly identified as soon as they have appeared in court.

Publishing their names prior to this is punishable by a fine and/or up to three to five years in prison.

However, Caroline Peters, represented by the Women’s Legal Centre, wants the courts to declare this section unconstitutional and invalid.

Peters is the founder of the Callas Foundation, which offers support to victims of gender-based violence (GBV).

In her papers, which were filed in the Western Cape High Court in December, Peters explained how she was threatened with criminal prosecution for naming and shaming a member of the South African Navy who was charged with rape.

After posting photographs showing his back and of the court roll with his name on it to Facebook, she was served with an interim protection order and advised by the accused that he opened a criminal case against her.

The protection order wasn’t made final in the end and so far, Peters said she hadn’t heard anything more about the criminal case.

Despite this, she believes the law needs to be changed.

Peters argued it curtailed the right to freedom of expression - and unjustifiably so.

“The section serves no legitimate purpose,” she said, adding that the same protection was not extended to persons accused of other crimes, except extortion.

She also argued it was discriminatory because the majority of victims and complainants, who might wish to name their attackers were women.

Furthermore, she said the law didn’t align with the government’s own messaging around GBV - which frequently included phrases such as “break the silence”.

Peters argued that speaking out was an important part of the healing process for victims and that the impact of silencing them was “severe”.

“Women are encouraged to speak out but once they’ve done so, by reporting the matter to the police, they and their supporters are effectively ‘re-silenced’, under threat of criminal sanction if they continue to break the silence by publishing details of the accused.”

Lifting the bar could also assist the authorities in their investigations, she said.

It often takes several months after an accused is arrested and makes their first appearance in court and for the case to reach the trial phase - which is when they tender their plea.

In the interim, Peters said, “investigations which require information concerning details of the offence or similar offences relating to the accused, such as eyewitness accounts or tracing additional victims, are effectively impeded” by the act in its current form.

“Publishing the name of the accused and other details of the offence, essentially making the alleged offence and offender public, would actually serve to enhance an investigation,” she said, adding it could encourage other victims and witnesses to come forward.

In some instances, concealing the identity of a rape or sexual offence accused also serves to protect the identity of the victim, for example when the two are related.

Section 153 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Act, however, provides that in cases involving rape and other sexual offences the court may “direct that any person whose presence is not necessary at the proceedings, or any person or class of persons mentioned in the request, shall not be present at the proceedings”.

When it comes to minors, meanwhile, the Constitutional Court in 2019 ruled that child victims of crime can never be identified - even after they turned 18. This is on the back of the Zephany Nurse case.

Moreover, victims of rape and other sexual offences cannot be identified in the media in terms of the Press Code and the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa’s (BCCSA) code of conduct.

Peters’ case does not seek to remove any of the protections that victims of these kinds of crimes currently enjoy.