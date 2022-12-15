ActionSA's Baloyi bemoans lack of urgency to fund repairs in flood-hit Soweto

Gauteng experienced heavy rainfall last week, leaving over 300 people displaced and others without electricity for days.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA's Gauteng provincial chairperson Bongani Baloyi said that there had not been any urgency in releasing funds to fix the damaged infrastructure in Soweto following flash floods that swept away hundreds of homes.

Politicians and government officials have gone to the affected areas to assess the damage, with Baloyi being the latest to visit Klipspruit on Wednesday.

Roads have also been destroyed, with bridges washing away and sinkholes developing in the roads.

Baloyi said that although the infrastructure needed to be repaired, it sets back the city.

"The worry for me as an ActionSA chairperson in Gauteng is that money, which would have naturally gone to new infrastructure, must now be redirected to repair all the damages".

