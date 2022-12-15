8 NW officials arrested for illegally issuing driver’s, learner’s licences

The suspects including six men and two women were arrested on Wednesday at the Vryburg and the Ganyesa Municipal Licencing and Testing Centres during a sting operation.

JOHANNESBURG - Eight people were arrested in North West for the alleged unlawful issuing of learner and driving licences cards.

The suspects - including six men and two women - were arrested on Wednesday at the Vryburg and the Ganyesa Municipal Licencing and Testing Centres during a sting operation.

It's understood that the group would solicit bribes from desperate motorists who wanted to secure driver’s and learner's licences.

Police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone said that the suspects are expected to appear in the Vryburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday on various corruption and fraud-related charges.

“We can confirm that a takedown operation by the provincial Organised Crime Unit, Anti-corruption Investigation Unit, and Road Traffic Management Corporation officials resulted in the arrest of eight suspects on Wednesday 14 December 2022. The suspects reportedly conducted a number of unlawful driver’s and learner’s licenses transactions in exchange for money.”