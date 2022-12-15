55th national elective conference seeks to renew ANC and SA: Lesufi

Lesufi delivered the welcoming remarks to those attending the party’s gala dinner at the Nasrec Expo Centre on Thursday evening.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said the party’s national elective conference this weekend is set to pave a bright future for both South Africa and the governing party.

This came ahead of the party’s 55th elective conference dubbed Nasrec 2 – which will kick off on Friday.

The ANC will elect new leadership as well as review its policies and resolutions at the gathering – which comes at a time when South Africa battles power insecurity, high unemployment rate, crime and corruption, among other social ills.

Lesufi said that the ANC’s conference will provide much-needed solutions.

“Our 55th national conference convened under the banner 'Defend and Advance the Gains of Freedom, Unity Through Renewal' is meant to take our movement and our country forward.”