3 people caught with 4,000 mandrax tablets in the Western Cape

Along the west coast, officers acted on a tip-off and arrested three suspected drug dealers on the R27.

Western Cape police seized 4,000 mandrax tablets near Langebaan on 14 December 2022. Three people were arrested. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
15 December 2022 09:59

CAPE TOWN - Police have taken more drugs and guns off the streets this week.

They were caught in possession of 4,000 mandrax tablets.

"They arrested and detained a male aged 38 and two females aged 24 and 26 on the charge of dealing in drugs," the Police's Joseph Swartbooi said.

Swartbooi also gave details of three firearms-related arrests in Manenberg.

"When the patrol vehicle approached their vehicle one of them dropped an object nearby. The police then made them stop and searched them and confiscated the Remington 7.2 pistol with ammunition."

