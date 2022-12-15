3 people caught with 4,000 mandrax tablets in the Western Cape

Along the west coast, officers acted on a tip-off and arrested three suspected drug dealers on the R27.

CAPE TOWN - Police have taken more drugs and guns off the streets this week.

Along the West Coast, officers acted on a tip-off and arrested three suspected drug dealers on the R27.

They were caught in possession of 4,000 mandrax tablets.

"They arrested and detained a male aged 38 and two females aged 24 and 26 on the charge of dealing in drugs," the Police's Joseph Swartbooi said.

#sapsWC West Coast police members arrested three suspects on Tuesday, 13/12 on the R27 highway in the vicinity of Langebaan. They confiscated a total of 4000 mandrax tablets and cash. #DrugsOffTheStreets NPhttps://t.co/nNqoaSosmO pic.twitter.com/YUXbYnCFmU ' SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) December 15, 2022

Swartbooi also gave details of three firearms-related arrests in Manenberg.

"When the patrol vehicle approached their vehicle one of them dropped an object nearby. The police then made them stop and searched them and confiscated the Remington 7.2 pistol with ammunition."