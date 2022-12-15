11 deaths since start of initiation season in the Eastern Cape

The first death was reported as the initiation summer season started in Mdantsane, Buffalo City.

GQEBERHA - Since the start of this year's initiation season in the Eastern Cape, community members say already 11 initiates have died.

The first death was reported as the initiation summer season started in Mdantsane, Buffalo City.

While the 2022 circumcision summer season death rate has thus far recorded a decrease at 11, compared to the 34 reported in 2021, the continuous fatalities are still a cause of concern for the province.

Eyewitness News understands that one of the recorded deaths was forewarned during the pre-screening process, yet the family dismissed the caution that resulted in death due to an underlying health condition.

Eastern Cape’s Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) MEC, Zolile Williams, said that nine of the 11 initiates' deaths resulted from various causes, more especially dehydration.

Williams has lambasted the families and initiation surgeons who restricted the initiates from drinking water for two weeks.

"It is grossly wrong to deprive kids of water, but there is a limit to how you use water, especially in the first week. So, we are saying no child must be dehydrated and must die as a result of that. It's an unnecessary death of our kids. What we are emphasising is that no child must be dehydrated and, therefore, kids must be given water."

The latest death has left a family distraught and a community in shock after a 20-year-old initiate was found hanging from a tree at Madlangathini locality in Mthatha.

An inquest case was opened for further investigation.