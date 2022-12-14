Yengeni wins appeal against disqualification from running for ANC NEC position

Secretary of the ANC’s electoral committee Chief Matsila said they received a police record that showed that the criminal record of Yengeni was expunged.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Tony Yengeni on Wednesday won his appeal against his disqualification from standing for a position in the party’s national executive committee (NEC).

Yengeni had previously received a letter from the committee stating that he was not eligible to stand as an ANC NEC candidate due to his previous conviction. The ANC is due to go to its 55th national elective conference this weekend, where it will vote for the governing party’s new leadership.

In 2003, Yengeni was sentenced to four years imprisonment after being found guilty of defrauding Parliament when he did not disclose a 47% discount he received for a Mercedes Benz car in 1998.

The discount was organised by a representative of Daimler-Benz Aerospace - one of the bidders of the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal. Yengeni was overseeing the deal at the time as chairperson of Parliament’s joint standing committee on defence.

Under the ANC electoral committee rules, members who have been convicted of crimes with a sentence longer than six months cannot stand for a leadership position. Yengeni appealed the decision made against him, saying that his criminal record was expunged by the justice department 10 years after his release from prison.

Yengeni did not make it to the list of 200 people nominated to serve on the 86-member national executive committee. He would now have to be nominated from the floor during the conference this weekend, and backed by at least 25% of the voting delegates for his name to appear on the ballot.