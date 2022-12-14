Western Cape farmers report damage after persistent heavy rainfall

Agri Western Cape CEO Jannie Strydom said between 20 and 110 millimetres were reported across the province on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - This week's heavy rainfall has been welcomed by some Western Cape farmers, but others have been hit hard by the inclement weather.

“Unfortunately, the heavy rain did some damage in some areas, and seems that the Tankwa Central Karoo and De Doorns were hit the hardest. At this stage, the extent of damage cannot be determined but damage to roads and fences has been reported.

“Agri Western Cape also realises that these are not favourable conditions for table grapes, and we hope and trust that their damage will be minimal.”

Over the past few days, thunderstorms have brought with them heavy rains and strong winds.

On Wednesday, the weather office warned of severe thunderstorms into the weekend that could result in flooding, with the possibility of hail.