Two suspects arrested in connection with fatal Mbombela stokvel robbery

Police said that stokvel members were gathered at a house on Sunday, sharing their monthly contributions when two armed suspects held them up.

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects have been arrested in Mbombela after a 30-year-old woman was fatally shot during a stokvel robbery.

The group was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money and one of the women was shot before the suspects fled the scene.

Police said that the two suspects arrested - a male and female - were due to appear in court on Wednesday.

This follows a separate incident in Limpopo earlier this week where stokvel members were robbed of R60,000.

The police's Selvy Mohala has urged members of stokvels to use other methods of sharing money.



"We appeal to stokvel members to utilise electronic funds transfer instead of sharing the money itself," Mohlala said.