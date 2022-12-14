SIU: Tembisa Hospital irregularities 'just the tip of the iceberg'

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday released the results of an SIU probe into allegations of hundreds of millions of rands worth of graft at Tembisa Hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said the irregularities they’ve discovered at Tembisa Hospital so far are “just the tip of the iceberg”.

These allegations were brought to the fore via a News24 investigation.

The probe revealed that in the weeks leading up to her death, Gauteng Health whistleblower Babita Deokaran flagged R850 million’s worth of dodgy payments out of the facility.

The SIU was roped in to investigate in terms of a secondment agreement with the provincial government.

The subsequent report points to “serious” maladministration and irregular procurement processes at the hospital.

But the SIU believes there’s more to be uncovered and now wants to motivate for a deeper probe.

In 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a proclamation mandating the SIU to investigate dodgy dealings involving Covid-19 procurement.

And as part of the SIU’s probe into Tembisa Hospital, it was tasked with establishing whether these investigations fell within the ambit of that proclamation.

Ultimately, it’s found they don’t.

As a result, the SIU says it will now be motivating for a new proclamation.

This based on its findings of possible syndicate activity, corruption, fraud, and the irregular appointment of service providers, together with the irregular expenditure the Gauteng Department of Health suffered as a result.

The SIU believes it’s only scratched the surface.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, Lesufi welcomed the report, saying these investigations were intended to honour Deokaran’s legacy.

"We are doing this to fulfil our commitment when she died that she would not die in vain".

He described Deokaran as “a symbol of whistleblowing and of fighting corruption”.