Sapu urges SAPS to be consistent with future recruits

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Policing Union (Sapu) has called on the SAPS to be consistent when recruiting people into the service in the future.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele have welcomed nearly 10,000 newly trained police officers at a passing out ceremony in Pretoria.

The new constables have completed a nine-month training course at police academies across the country.

Sapu spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale said that although the union was happy with the recruitment, the police service still needed more capacity to battle crime in communities.

"The 10,000 is still a drop in the ocean. If the very same 10,000 could be consistent over the coming years then the capacity of the police would really shift to where it was during 2010. It is going to help in capacitating them but it is not enough."

