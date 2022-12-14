Ramaphosa suspends judge president John Hlophe with immediate effect

The first citizen executed the suspension based on advice from the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) and in terms of the Constitution of South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday suspended Western Cape High Court judge president John Hlophe with immediate effect.

This comes after the Judicial Conduct Tribunal found Hlophe “breached the provisions of Section 165 of the Constitution by improperly attempting to influence the two Justices of the Constitutional Court to violate their oaths of office”.

The first citizen executed the suspension based on advice from the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) and in terms of the Constitution of South Africa.

Ramaphosa received the report from the JSC in on 27 July 2022

Moreover, the JSC concluded that Hlophe's “behavior seriously threatened and interfered with the independence, impartiality, dignity and effectiveness of the Constitutional Court and further undermined public confidence in the judicial system”.

The matter is referred to the National Assembly (NA) to institute impeachment proceedings against Hlophe.

His suspension is pending a decision from NA.

Hlophe’s woes date back to May 2008 when 11 justices of the Constitutional Court lodged a complaint at the JSC against Hlophe.

This was in connection with his attempt to influence the outcome of certain cases pending before the Constitutional Court in favour of former statesman Jacob Zuma.