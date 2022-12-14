Prasa: Corruption at SOE won't go unpunished

The Prasa board met on Tuesday where it vowed to double down on investigations into wrongdoing.

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said that corruption at the state-owned company would not go unpunished.

The Prasa board met on Tuesday where it vowed to double down on investigations into wrongdoing.

The SOE came under fire recently after details surfaced about ghost workers being paid millions.

The Prasa board said that it planned to cooperate with Special Investigating Unit (SIU) after the passenger rail agency was rocked by yet another scandal.

Earlier this year, a forensic investigation revealed that more than 3,000 ghost workers were believed to have unduly pocketed salaries from the SOE.

The number also halved when over 1,000 ghost workers disappeared from the payroll after the SIU was brought in for further investigations.

Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said that the SIU would include the following in its investigations into the embattled company.

"The existence of the ghost workers, defrauding of the insurance companies, lifestyle audits, infringement of the SCM processes," Makanda said.

The board said that it hoped that the investigations would help the passenger rail agency return to its glory days.