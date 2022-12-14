PowerBall results: Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 13 December 2022 are as follows:

PowerBall: 16, 23, 36, 43, 46 PB: 17

PowerBall Plus: 18, 22, 23, 36, 45 PB: 3

For more details visit the National Lottery website.