Possible systems error leaves several ANC veterans' party status in question

JOHANNESBURG - Several key African National Congress (ANC) veterans may be left in the cold at its national elective conference and not allowed to vote after the new membership system recorded them as new members under probation.

Mac Maharaj, Valli Moosa, Ebrahim Rasool and Baby Tyawa are just some of the party’s long-standing members who’ve been affected.

And with just two days to go before the party’s national conference, its veterans' league said that it was turned to acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile for a remedy.

With several delegations making their way to Gauteng for the ANC’s 55th national conference, there are some concerns that those who served the organisation during the struggle would not fully participate in shaping its next chapter.

As registration for the upcoming conference commences, it seems that several veterans who’ve long served the ANC have been recorded as newcomers and are still under probation.

The ANC Veterans’ League said that it was aware of the development, with its convener, Snuki Zikalala, labeling the issue as a possible systems error, as some of those affected had remained active in their branches.

"We've made submission to the acting secretary-general that he should allow them to participate actively as voting delegates, not as non-voting delegates."

The veterans’ league has been granted 25 votes at the conference.

The ANC’s 55th conference kicks off on Friday and will wrap up on Tuesday.