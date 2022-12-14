POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Revolution songs at the ANC elective conference

Sisanda Nkoala and Blondie Makhene reminds us of the role of music during apartheid and why the songs are still relevant now.

In our culture, we understand that music is what moves us, music is what gets us to think about what is being deliberated on and music is what helps us articulate ourselves. Sisanda Nkoala, senior lecturer at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology

Nkoala is a senior lecturer at Cape Peninsula University of Technology. She holds a PhD in Rhetoric Studies at the University of Cape Town's Centre for Rhetoric Studies and her research interests are in the intersection of rhetoric, language and media.

Nkoala and legendary singer Dr Blondie Makhene joined Politricking with Tshidi Madia this week, as the Eyewitness News politics podcast explores the role of revolutionary songs ahead of this week’s ANC 55th national conference.

Around 4,500 ANC members will gather at Nasrec, for what has been dubbed the Nasrec.2 conference. This is where the party will deliberate over its policy positions, state of the organisation and elect new leadership.

Nkoala also makes observations of how struggle songs have over the years evolved from their original meaning throughout the generations, with new words and issues often being brought in to articulate a stance on current issues, where individuals might lack the space to fully express their feelings.

“Music is so intricate to who we are as people, particularly as Africans, and as South Africans,” says Nkoala.

She adds that the country’s political communication techniques really have music at its center.

Makhene, who seems disillusioned with the shape of South Africa’s freedom, almost three decades after the democratic breakthrough, says for him, the inability to join the armed struggle in exile led to him discovering his capacity to become “the bridge of communication between the people, e’Kasi and Lusaka”, which allowed those fighting for freedom to set up camp and train for combat.

The musician, who bemoans the state of the country under the ANC government today, particularly its treatment of artists, who he says have been starved of opportunities and ways to make financial means under the democratic dispensation, says he understood the importance of preserving revolutionary songs.

“I told myself that one day, we will definitely be free, that there will be monuments of bo’[Nelson] Mandela but the songs, after liberation, they will be dead and buried so I decided to document them,” he explains.

This week’s edition also looks at how songs like Wenzeni u’Zuma, Ha Tsamaye and Re mo rata kao fele are part of the conversations as senior leaders in the governing party prepare to contest one another for key positions.

The ANC’s national conference kicks off on the 16th and will wrap on 20 December.