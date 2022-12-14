Police to revisit teen's rape case after perpetrator convicted on other cases

Taxi owner and scholar transport driver Katlego Mabote was handed five life sentences and 42 years in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police will have to revisit the rape case of a 14-year-old after the perpetrator was handed a suspended sentence.

He terrorised the communities of Rockville and Mofolo where he operated for seven years.

He was convicted of six counts of rape, and six of kidnapping and assault.

By the time Mabote was arrested and charged for multiple rapes and kidnappings, he’d already had his run-in with the law.

A court had convicted him of rape of a 14-year-old in 2014 and he got off with a fine of just R6,000 or three years imprisonment – a sentence that was suspended for five years.

That sentence was handed on the condition that he was not found guilty of any sexual violation.

Now, the investigating officer in his most recent case has been instructed by the court to reopen that docket for investigation.

That could see Mabote before a court once again for another case of rape.