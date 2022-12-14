Poaching in spotlight again as crayfish season opens for recreational fishermen

Permit holders will be allowed to take out a maximum of four crayfish for personal consumption.

CAPE TOWN - The West Coast Rock Lobster season opens this weekend for recreational fishermen.

Permit holders will be allowed to take out a maximum of four crayfish for personal consumption.

Sean Amor, the owner of Cape Town deep sea fishing charter company, Hooked On Africa Fishing Charters, said that only 12 days had been allocated to the 2022/2023 season.

That's a lot less than the time allocated in previous years.

ALSO READ: Black gold: A fresh approach needed to tackle SA's illegal abalone trade

Speaking to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit on Wednesday, Amor said that the exact reason for this was not clear.

"They keep saying the stocks are dwindling. Sadly, if you operate out of Hout Bay, you will see that the stocks are dwindling probably because of the poachers, that's probably the reason. But unfortunately, the stocks are dwindling we've definitely noticed a decrease in the recreational crayfishing over the last couple of years."

Amor said he did, however, understand that residents of fishing communities needed to make a living to feed their families.

"I think over the years, the department has actually made huge mistakes in allocating these quotas to the wrong people - up in Johannesburg and places that are far from the sea - and the communities along the coast, including Hout Bay, haven't been allocated their rightful quotas that most of their fathers and forefathers have had access to. Sadly, now they've taken to poaching because that's the only way they can survive... if somebody's hungry and desperate, they're going to bend the law."

In an interview in Kalk Bay last week, local fisherman Sedick Achmat explained that families were struggling and finding it extremely difficult to survive.

"You don't have a quota to go to sea, so my people are staying at home and the crayfish at the moment is very, very scarce. It's a dying industry, it kept us going for many years but there's hardly crayfish anymore. I can't really talk about the poaching side of things, but I know there are people... they have to make a living, it's very difficult and that's the only option they have, so they go and poach to put something on the table."