NW's Ditsobotla Municipality holds by-elections following dissolution

JOHANNESBURG - All 20 ward seats in the Ditsobotla Local Municipality in the North West are being contested in by-elections on Wednesday.

This follows the dissolution of the council by parliament in October after it fell into massive non-compliance.

The non-compliance was due to large-scale maladministration and political in-fighting within the ANC government which at some point nominated two people for the mayoral position.

The municipality has been an ANC stronghold since the advent of democracy in South Africa.

However, support has declined for the party – going from a high of 75 percent in 2011, to 51 percent during the last local elections in 2021.

Last month, the ANC in the North West brought President Cyril Ramaphosa to the area to apologise for the actions that led to its council being dissolved.

ANC provincial executive member Molefe Morutse says the party has fired all its previous councillors and put up brand new candidates.

“We have committed to saying we are going to give services to our people but some of these councillors were there for their own things.”

The electoral commission says although there are no Covid-19 restrictions in place, it has encouraged voters to take precautions.