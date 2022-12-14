New police officers hope govt will keep recruiting & help decrease unemployment

Close to 10,000 newly trained officers were appointed to serve the country during their passing-out parade in Pretoria on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Some newly recruited police officers say they hope government will continue to employ more people in the police service to decrease unemployment in the country.

Close to 10,000 newly trained officers were appointed to serve the country during their passing-out parade in Pretoria on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed them as servants of the country and urged them to put the needs of residents before their own.

READ: Ramaphosa says newly deployed police officers will strengthen fight against GBV

The newly trained police officers cried tears of joy after the police service declared them members of the SAPS after nine months of intense training.

One officer said that all he wanted was to serve vulnerable people in different communities.

"We are going to serve the community with pride, dignity and respect," he said.

READ: Ramaphosa deploys over 9,000 new police officers help curb crime against smmes

He told Eyewitness News that he has been trying to earn his spot in the police service for two years.

"COVID-19 disturbed us from being police officials. Being a police officer has been something I've always wanted for myself."

The recruitment of the new officers is meant to increase the police service's capacity and to also address unemployment in the country.

WATCH: President Ramaphosa addresses new Police recruits