New Mr SA vows to play his part in the fight against GBV

Medical doctor Fuad Williams said sons should be raised to have the highest respect for women, and that daughters should expect nothing less.

CAPE TOWN - Mr South Africa 2022 is vowing to play his part in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

Fuad Williams won the pageant on Saturday in Johannesburg.

The Cape Town medical doctor said on social media that sons should be raised to have the highest respect for women and that daughters should expect nothing less.

“As a father to a boy, I fully accept the responsibility and privilege of guiding him to treat humans, especially women, and all living things with respect,” he said.

“Mr South Africa gives ordinary men the platform to do extraordinary things,” added Williams.

He said his wife encouraged him to enter the competition.

Williams is also an experienced model and aspiring musician and actor.

Werner Koen took the first runner-up title, while Thabang Khatide was announced as the second runner up.

Organisers say the pageant is a life-changing experience for all who enter.