Netcare launches new tech to accelerate on-scene diagnosis

JOHANNESBURG - Netcare 911 has launched the use of South Africa's first Vscan air scanner.

Netcare's fleet will be the first emergency service provider to use the wireless, pocket-sized machine to help identify internal trauma and cardiac emergencies countrywide.

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital's head of trauma, Steve Moeng said the high-performance technology allows medical teams a look inside the body at the scene without any exposure to radiation.

"You've got the ability to pick up some of the conditions that can be life-threatening and improve the standard management care that we used to do before...can help you to pre-warn the hospital that you are sending your patient to, so that they are able to start managing and improving things, organising blood so the overall impact of this is huge."