Nehawu opposed to SOE privatisation due to impact on workers

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union - Nehawu said although the privatisation of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) could solve some of the country's issues, it's opposed to it because it may have a negative impact on public servants.

The union says the privatisation of state entities is a reflection of government's failure to financially maintain and manage its structures.

Nehawu spokesperson, Lwazi Nkolonzi said government should address issues of load shedding without having to privatise it.

"We are not going to stand and just watch government plan to unbundle Eskom and privatise Eskom. In fact, as Nehawu, we are not going to tolerate the privatisation of Eskom at the expense of the working class."