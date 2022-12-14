Limpopo ANC resists attempts to sway its stance on Ramaphosa ahead of conference

Eyewitness News understands that attempts by key figures in the province to sway Limpopo towards positions adopted by KwaZulu-Natal, including supporting Zweli Mkhize as president and the scrapping of the step-aside resolution came to nothing.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo has affirmed its position on Cyril Ramaphosa despite attempts to sway it away from its endorsement for his re-election as party president.

At a provincial general council, Limpopo, one of the ANC’s largest provinces, also deliberated over energy and unemployment and resolved to support calls for its constitution to be amended so that a second deputy secretary-general can be elected.

A delegation of 598 members from the province will be making their way to Gauteng this week for the ANC’s 55th national conference.

As ANC caucus members in Parliament lined up to reject the Section 89 panel report into Ramaphosa, those in the Limpopo province sang his praises as they affirmed his endorsement for a second term as their leader.

Eyewitness News understands that attempts by key figures in the province to sway Limpopo towards positions adopted by KwaZulu-Natal, including supporting Zweli Mkhize as president and the scrapping of the step-aside resolution came to nothing.

READ: Limpopo ANC endorses Ramaphosa for second term, recommends Mashatile for deputy

"A special PGC also expressed its overwhelming support for President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term," said provincial spokesperson, Jimmy Machaka.

While Limpopo's chairperson, Stan Mathabatha, is in hot water after attempting to address an event in KZN recently, he received support from his province.

The province also raised concerns over the country's continuous bouts of rolling power outages.

"Concrete plans with timelines on how government will be instructed to end load shedding".

READ: ANC Limpopo signals full support for Ramaphosa's second term as president

Delegates from the province will soon be arriving in Gauteng, where the ANC's 55th national conference will kick off on Friday.