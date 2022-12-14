Lesufi announces new number plates for GP motorists from 2023

Lesufi was speaking at a media briefing to unpack a number of new reports including one into allegations of fraud and corruption at the province’s driving licence testing centres.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng motorists will be getting new number plates next year.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi made the announcement on Tuesday.

"We can confirm with you now there will be a new number plate of cars in Gauteng from next year".

Lesufi was speaking at a media briefing to unpack a number of new reports including one into allegations of fraud and corruption at the province’s driving licence testing centres.

The report has found evidence of fraudulent eye tests being used, ‘fee dumping,’ and collusion between examiners, applicants, and certain driving schools.

Lesufi said the government is planning a complete overhaul of the licensing regime to strengthen their crime-fighting efforts and that the new number plates form part of this.

"We are fighting crime as part of our priority in the province and motor vehicles are key in fighting crime… It’s part of overhauling and ensuring that we fight these types of crime because a motor vehicle is a source of crime. If we don’t have the necessary details of the right owner and how that vehicle is going to be utilised and who’s utilising it and where that vehicle is, our fight against crime will be defeated."