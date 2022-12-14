Go

Kelly Rowland deems SA her second home for the love she's received

The US singer was in the country for a second time in 2022 as the ambassador for Brutal Fruit Spritzer’s You Belong campaign.

Picture credit: Kelly Rowland/Twitter
14 December 2022 16:45

CAPE TOWN – Kelly Rowland has called South Africa her second home.

Taking to social media, the US singer expressed her love for the country.

“SA thank you for always filling my cup with so much love,” Rowland said.

She was here for a second time in 2022, as the ambassador for Brutal Fruit Spritzer’s You Belong campaign which aims to spread the message of sisterhood.

“There are so many reasons I love this campaign. I think the number one reason for me is to be able to collaborate with South African women,” Rowland said.

Earlier in the year, she shot a commercial for the alcohol brand.

