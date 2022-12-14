Kelly Rowland deems SA her second home for the love she's received
The US singer was in the country for a second time in 2022 as the ambassador for Brutal Fruit Spritzer’s You Belong campaign.
CAPE TOWN – Kelly Rowland has called South Africa her second home.
♥️ S.A. ♥️
A.K.A. 2nd Home pic.twitter.com/tHI7CtLcGT
Taking to social media, the US singer expressed her love for the country.
“SA thank you for always filling my cup with so much love,” Rowland said.
#YouBelong #Grateful
Til next time!
♥️🙏🏾♥️ pic.twitter.com/6X7um9sjvP
She was here for a second time in 2022, as the ambassador for Brutal Fruit Spritzer’s You Belong campaign which aims to spread the message of sisterhood.
“There are so many reasons I love this campaign. I think the number one reason for me is to be able to collaborate with South African women,” Rowland said.
Earlier in the year, she shot a commercial for the alcohol brand.