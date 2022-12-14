Jet fuel supply challenges a thing of the past, says Acsa

Challenges were experienced specifically at OR Tambo and Cape Town International Airports earlier this year - where stock dropped to alarmingly low levels.

CAPE TOWN - Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said jet fuel supply challenges are finally a thing of the past.

Issues were experienced specifically at OR Tambo and Cape Town International Airports earlier this year - where stock dropped to alarmingly low levels.

This was caused by, among others, the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal - and a shipment delayed by high seas - while making its way to the Mother City.

Speaking ahead of the peak holiday season - CEO, Mpumi Mpofu, has assured passengers the company does not foresee any further problems with the availability of jet fuel.

"I'm happy to say that the stock levels have been stabilised and all of the airports have sufficient stock and that will basically comfortably meet the demand in this particular season."

Mpofu said ACSA has also adopted a revised jet fuel strategy.

"That will allow us to mitigate all of those future risks to jet fuel supply and that basically will also in tune revision of our license conditions and also the ownership of into play infrastructure so that ACSA itself is finally held responsible for jet fuel that it disperses."