Health Dept vows to keep hospitals' lights on amid load shedding

JOHANNESBURG - The health department has vowed to ensure that no hospitals shut down because of load shedding.

This is despite a depleting budget for the procurement of diesel, oil, and lubricants for generators in South Africa's public health facilities.

The department has told Eyewitness News it had budgeted R372,2 million for alternative power supply during load shedding this year.

However, it later revised this to R552,3 million amid increasing power outages.

The increase in expenditure for alternative power supply by the health department translates into 48 percent or R180,1 million.

Departmental spokesperson, Foster Mohale has warned that they are running out of cash - with most provinces having spent an average of 75 to 90 percent of their budget.

"So far, the health sector has spent R443,3 million or 80 percent of the revised budget of R552,3 million as of Tuesday, 13 December 2022."

He said working with Eskom, the department has developed a strategy for the immediate, short, and long term to ensure that hospitals remain functional amid the energy crisis.

While health minister Joe Phaahla told the media last week that he will soon be approaching treasury for more funds, the department of finance has since indicated that it has no money for ad-hoc requests.