Hawks to comb through Tembisa Hospital data seized in fraud & corruption probe

Police raided the facility on Tuesday as part of investigations into alleged fraud and corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks will comb through data collected from the Tembisa Hospital from a search and seizure operation.

Police raided the facility on Tuesday as part of investigations into alleged fraud and corruption.

READ: SIU recommends prosecution of two bigwigs in Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal

They are investigating irregular contracts worth R850 million.

There are allegations of untoward practices in relation to contracts below half a million rand, which were issued between 2016 and this year.

"The search and seizure operation emanated from an inquiry into allegations of fraud and corruption at the Tembisa Tertiary Hospital. In some contracts, hospital employees are said to have received gratification," said Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale.

READ: Hawks raid Tembisa Hospital over R850m probe into irregular contracts

The contracts were awarded by the hospital’s supply chain management to 217 service providers.

On Tuesday, the investigating team seized all materials deemed relevant, including electronic gadgets.