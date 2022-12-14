Gordhan on De Ruyter’s resignation: He carried enormous burden on behalf of SA

De Ruyter quit the top position on Wednesday, as the country continued to grapple with intermittent Stage 5 and Stage 6 power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, wished André de Ruyter well after he resigned as Eskom’s chief executive officer (CEO).

Gordhan said De Ruyter "carried an enormous burden on behalf of South Africa" and thanked him for what he called “sacrifice and resilience in a difficult job”.

The now-former CEO’s term at Eskom was marred by unprecedented load shedding and growing frustrations with the power utility from the South African public.

However, in a statement, De Ruyter said it was an honour and privilege to serve at the helm of Eskom.

The power utility dismissed reports that board chairperson Mpho Makwana would take over from De Ruyter as interim CEO.

It said, instead, De Ruyter would stay on the job beyond his 30-day notice period, while the state-owned entity looked for a suitably-qualified candidate to replace him.

Makwana also praised De Ruyter, saying he displayed extraordinary conduct as CEO.