EC EMS workers' safety fears eased as a result of SAPS, Health Dept partnership

There has been an increase in incidents of EMS workers being hijacked, shot at, stabbed, and robbed of their personal belongings.

GQEBERHA - Emergency Medical Services (EMS) workers in various parts of the Eastern Cape said they fear for their safety ahead of the expectedly busy festive season, as there has been an increase in criminal acts targeted at the workers.

This as Eastern Cape Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth on Wednesday launched the festive emergency services campaign in Gqeberha - a hotspot for attacks against EMS workers.



The festive season is one of the peak periods for road accidents, drunk driving, and violent crimes, which necessitates EMS workers to be active and safe.

However, there have been increased incidents of workers being hijacked, shot at, stabbed, and robbed of their personal belongings, with some stopping work in the past year as they fear for their lives.

Siyabonga Majeke works as a paramedic in the Sarah Baartman district, known for road accidents during the holiday period.

"As Emergency Services, we had some encounters where our emergency medical personnel, paramedics are being attacked."

Majeke said he is now at ease after a partnership between the health department and police for protection.

"What we have done now as emergency services is we have collaborated with councillors, structures of the community, SAPS."