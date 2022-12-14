DA in Ditsobotla believes it can bring ANC to below 50%

The North West municipality is on Wednesday holding a by-election for all its 20 wards after its council was dissolved in October this year by parliament, due to massive non-compliance breaches.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Ditsobotla says it has a good chance of bringing the ANC below 50 percent in the municipality.

The ANC has won every local government election in Ditsobotla, however, it finished with a slim majority of 51 percent in the last elections.

DA Parliament Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube said some members of its parliamentary caucus on Wednesday were excused from the vote on the Section 89 panel report on Phala Phala so they can campaign in Ditsobotla.

"We are fighting a by-election in the North West, so some of the people are involved in the by-election."

DA North West provincial campaign chairperson Chris Hattingh said the party has fielded candidates in every ward who are committed to bringing about a change in the embattled municipality.

"This Ditsobotla by-election is a watershed election on the road towards the 2024 national and provincial elections where the DA is set to push the ANC far below 50 percent for the first time."

The DA won three out of the 20 wards in the previous elections, with their wins coming from traditionally Afrikaans-speaking areas.

