Cosatu welcomes the passing of the general laws amendment bill

The bill aims to amend and strengthen the country's anti-money laundering and terrorism financing regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu on Wednesday welcomed Parliament's passing of the general laws amendment bill.

The bill aims to amend and strengthen the country's anti-money laundering and terrorism financing regulations.

This is necessary for South Africa to avoid being greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force.

Opposition parties said the bill was rushed but Cosatu’s Matthew Parks noted that the bill would improve the country's capabilities in dealing with corruption, money laundering and other financial crimes.

Parks said Cosatu was concerned with delays in tabling the bill in Parliament.

“This could have an impact on South Africa’s economy. It could have led South Africa to be greylisted by the United Nations and that would have had a huge impact on jobs and the economy. We urge the president to sign it as soon as possible and government to make sure its provisions are implemented,” he said.