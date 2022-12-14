Cape doctor wins Mr South Africa title

Fuad Williams has been crowned Mr South Africa 2022.

CAPE TOWN - Medical doctor Fuad Williams has been crowned Mr South Africa 2022.

Williams received his sash on Saturday in Johannesburg.

“Mr South Africa gives ordinary men the platform to do extraordinary things,” said Williams in a social media post.

The father of one said his wife encouraged him to enter the competition.

Williams is also an experienced model and aspiring musician and actor.

Werner Koen took the first runner-up title, while Thabang Khatide was announced as the second runner up.

Organisers say the pageant is a life-changing experience for all who enter.