ATM threatens court action over Section 89 vote

CAPE TOWN - The party which tabled the motion and set the ball rolling on Parliament’s first Section 89 impeachment process, said that it would not let the matter rest.

Despite Tuesday’s defeat in the National Assembly, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) said that it would consider legal steps after the Speaker’s repeated refusals not to allow a secret ballot on the Section 89 report vote.

While the National Assembly voted not to adopt the report which would have required the president to face an impeachment inquiry, ATM president, Vuyo Zungula, said that his party would also be exploring other ways to get to the bottom of the Phala Phala saga.

Zungula insisted that the Speaker’s decision not to allow a secret ballot during Tuesday’s vote on the Section 89 report was irrational.

Only four ANC MPs defied the party line, by voting in favour of an inquiry.

"We are going to sit down with our legal team and they will advise how best to proceed, but definitely, court proceedings are on the cards."

Zungula said that all was not lost as far as parliamentary accountability processes were concerned.

"This issue is not going to die because the ANC has refused to hold the president accountable, we are going to utilise existing parliamentary committees as a mechanism to hold the president accountable."

Zungula said that because only Parliament could investigate the constitutional misconduct of the president, it could not let the matter go.

