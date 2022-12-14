Go

Another strike looms at Makro over wage increases

The union said it will go on strike on Thursday, supported by workers from stores such as Game, Fruitshop, and Builders Warehouse.

FILE: An aerial view of customers standing in a queue outside Makro in Soweto, Johannesburg on 24 March 2020. Picture: AFP
14 December 2022 11:43

JOHANNESBURG - Another strike is looming at Makro, as workers affiliated to the union Saccawu are set to down tools, along with workers at other companies within the Massmart group.

The union said that it would go on strike on Thursday, supported by workers from stores such as Game, Fruitshop, and Builders Warehouse.

This strike over wage increases follows another unsuccessful engagement with Massmart at the CCMA last week.

The workers are demanding a 12% increase and a minimum wage of R8,000.

Saccawu spokesperson Sithembele Tshwete said that the workers would have the support of the other companies.

“The union wishes to reiterate the fact that on the 15th of December, the workers will be out in full force. We will be joined by five other companies under this group.”

