Another strike looms at Makro over wage increases

JOHANNESBURG - Another strike is looming at Makro, as workers affiliated to the union Saccawu are set to down tools, along with workers at other companies within the Massmart group.

The union said that it would go on strike on Thursday, supported by workers from stores such as Game, Fruitshop, and Builders Warehouse.

This strike over wage increases follows another unsuccessful engagement with Massmart at the CCMA last week.

The workers are demanding a 12% increase and a minimum wage of R8,000.

Saccawu spokesperson Sithembele Tshwete said that the workers would have the support of the other companies.

“The union wishes to reiterate the fact that on the 15th of December, the workers will be out in full force. We will be joined by five other companies under this group.”