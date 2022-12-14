ANCWL criticises the dominance of men in top six nominations

Only two women are nominated for the deputy secretary general position.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League said it was disappointed and outraged that men dominated the party's top six nominations for the 2022 national elective conference.

Former Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane and ANC general manager Febe Potgieter-Gqubule are running against each other for the post last held by the late Jessie Duarte.

The league said elected leadership was meant to be representative of both the organisation and the country’s population demographic.

It argued that the lack of women nominated for the party’s top jobs was an indictment of the scores of women who fought for equal representation daily.

The women’s league said it was also an indication of a progressive movement that was reversing its own gains.

According to the ANC Women's League, the trend was becoming pervasive in the branches, regions and provinces.

It further said it rejected the notion that the ANC’s top six was not an actual structure and, therefore, not subject to the 50% gender quota rule.

The women’s league said that it will go into this weekend’s conference determined to ensure a minimum of 50% gender representation among national officials, which is in line with the ANC Constitution.

The league said it would do so in memory of Duarte who, at the time of her death in July, was the only woman in the party’s top six.