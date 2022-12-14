ANC national elective conference: A numbers game

The fate of the African National Congress (ANC) lies in the hands of roughly 4,500 members of the party who will have voting powers at its upcoming 55th national elective conference.

These are delegates drawn from 3,043 of the ANC across the country.

Known as the conference of branches, they make up 90% of those voting, with the leagues, the different provincial executive committees (PECs) and the national executive committee (NEC) also being allocated voting rights.

Their task is to vote for the next president of the ANC, along with the top officials and 80 additional members who'll make up the NEC, which functions as the highest decision-making body in between conferences.

Ask any ANC member and they will tell you that the conference is the business of numbers.

This is further explained by national coordinator of the party’s electoral committee, Chief Matsila - the committee is a new structure introduced after 2017 to help manage the elective process in the former liberation movement.

Matsila said that each branch gets one voting delegate per 100 members and an additional voting delegate for every 150 members.

So if a branch has 100 members, it gets one voting delegate. If it has 250 members then it gets two voting delegates, and so on.

Matsila said that a branch with less than 100 members does not get a voting delegate, however, the ANC reviews this on a case by case basis.

"In areas like the Western Cape, where there are farms, there are special branches that are approved by the secretary-general's office so that they don’t achieve the 100 – they are allowed to nominate and in the Western Cape there are not more than 10 such branches," Matsila said.

Elections for positions are done via secret ballot, with the winner determined through a simple majority, meaning that whoever has the most votes wins the election.

While the ANC has released the list of nominated candidates for the top six positions, Matsila said that members could still be nominated from the floor on the day of the conference.

He said that floor nominations needed to be supported by 25% of the voting delegates to have their names on the ballot.

The first round of voting at the conference is expected to take place on 17 December, with results rolling out throughout the event.

The ANC’s national elective conference kicks off on 16 December and wraps up on 20 December.