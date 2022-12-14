ANC factions likely to be torn on policies at elective conference, says analyst

The politics professor weighed up some of the established ideas that could take centre stage at Nasrec once party positions are filled this weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The allies of embattled African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa might face the heat from those demanding action on some contentious party policies during the party's 55th elective conference.

So said political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast.

He weighed up some of the established ideas that could take centre stage at Nasrec once party positions are filled this weekend when it elects new leaders.

“The Ramaphosa faction is going to be chastised, maybe, for failing to implement policies like expropriation of land without compensation, nationalisation of the reserve bank. Those were policies that were put forward by radical economic transformation as a faction.”

Internally, Dr Breakfast said, the controversial ANC step-aside policy is expected to remain, especially as it survived this long.

However, the political commentator said that the way the rule was implemented might be flawed.

“But the way it has been implemented has been a factional tendency. For instance, you sometimes find that people who are not aligned to the president are affected by the step aside principle, but those who are aligned with the president, the leadership of the ANC turns a blind eye to them.”