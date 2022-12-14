ANC electoral committee denies Bathabile Dlamini’s NEC disqualification appeal

Two people, Bathabile Dlamini and Tony Yengeni, were both disqualified from running for NEC positions due to previous convictions.

JOHANNESBURG - With just a few days to go until the African National Congress’ (ANC) 55th national elective conference, there was some controversy over the party's much-contested national executive committee (NEC) nomination list.

The recently established ANC electoral committee deals with the quality of candidates put forward during elections.

Two people, Bathabile Dlamini and Tony Yengeni, were both disqualified from running for NEC positions due to previous convictions.

However, Yengeni's appeal was successful after the committee said it received evidence that his criminal record was expunged.

In 2003, Yengeni was sentenced to four years imprisonment for fraud after not disclosing an irregular 47% discount he received on a Mercedes-Benz vehicle that he bought.

However, the committee denied Dlamini's appeal to run for a position, bringing her term in the NEC to an end.

The commission disqualified her from running because of the perjury conviction that was handed down to her in the first half 2022.

The electoral committee's secretary, Chief Livhuwani Matsila, said the commission still stood with its decision to disqualify Dlamini from being nominated for the NEC position.

In a Twitter post, Dlamini said the outcome of her appeal was personal.