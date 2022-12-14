After closure, CoCT teams to test Muizenberg Beach water quality daily

A section of the beach has been closed following an electrical failure at the Clifton Road Sewer pump station.

CAPE TOWN - Amid fears that it will stay shut for the holidays, the City of Cape Town said that teams were conducting daily tests to check the water quality at Muizenberg Beach.

While the pump issue has been repaired, city health officials have advised that the beach between Muizenberg Pavillion and Sunrise Beach would be closed as a precautionary measure after sewage leaked into the Zandvlei estuary and then flowed out into the ocean.

The closure affects most of that stretch of the False Bay coastline.

The city's Alex Lansdowne: "There were series of pump station collapse around Zandvlei. The reticulation staff in the water pump station directorate worked very hard, so I can confirm that there aren't any pump station failures currently in and around Zandvlei, however, there was an ingress of sewage into the estuary which then flowed out into the ocean."